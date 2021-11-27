 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lopez vs Kambosos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr finally square off tonight on DAZN in what has become a heated, personal rivalry.

By Scott Christ
Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr settle things in the ring tonight on DAZN
Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr will finally settle things tonight in New York, with prelims action kicking off at 6:15 pm ET and the main card starting at 8:00 pm ET on DAZN. Main event ring walks are expected at approximately 11:00 pm ET.

We’ll be here for full coverage all the way, and all updates including round-by-round for Lopez-Kambosos and Fuzile-Ogawa will come in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 6:15 pm ET)

  • Ramla Ali (3-0, 0 KO) vs Isela Vera (1-0, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds
  • Christina Cruz (1-0, 0 KO) vs Maryguenn Vellinga (3-1-2, 2 KO), flyweights, 6 rounds
  • Anthony Herrera (debut) vs Jonathan Herrera (debut), bantamweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KO) vs George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for Lopez’s WBA, IBF, and WBO titles (Lopez -1000, Kambosos +600, via DraftKings Sportsbook)
  • Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KO) vs Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1, 18 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for vacant IBF title (Fuzile -190, Ogawa +155, via DraftKings Sportsbook)
  • Raymond Ford (9-0-1, 5 KO) vs Felix Caraballo (13-3-2, 9 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds (Ford -1100, Caraballo +650, via DraftKings Sportsbook)
  • Zhilei Zhang (22-0-1, 17 KO) vs Craig Lewis (14-4-1, 8 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds (Zhang -1200, Lewis +700, via DraftKings Sportsbook)

