Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr will finally settle things tonight in New York, with prelims action kicking off at 6:15 pm ET and the main card starting at 8:00 pm ET on DAZN. Main event ring walks are expected at approximately 11:00 pm ET.

We’ll be here for full coverage all the way, and all updates including round-by-round for Lopez-Kambosos and Fuzile-Ogawa will come in this stream:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 6:15 pm ET)

Ramla Ali (3-0, 0 KO) vs Isela Vera (1-0, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds

Christina Cruz (1-0, 0 KO) vs Maryguenn Vellinga (3-1-2, 2 KO), flyweights, 6 rounds

Anthony Herrera (debut) vs Jonathan Herrera (debut), bantamweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)