Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr will finally settle things tonight in New York, with prelims action kicking off at 6:15 pm ET and the main card starting at 8:00 pm ET on DAZN. Main event ring walks are expected at approximately 11:00 pm ET.
We’ll be here for full coverage all the way, and all updates including round-by-round for Lopez-Kambosos and Fuzile-Ogawa will come in this stream:
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 6:15 pm ET)
- Ramla Ali (3-0, 0 KO) vs Isela Vera (1-0, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds
- Christina Cruz (1-0, 0 KO) vs Maryguenn Vellinga (3-1-2, 2 KO), flyweights, 6 rounds
- Anthony Herrera (debut) vs Jonathan Herrera (debut), bantamweights, 4 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KO) vs George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for Lopez’s WBA, IBF, and WBO titles (Lopez -1000, Kambosos +600, via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KO) vs Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1, 18 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for vacant IBF title (Fuzile -190, Ogawa +155, via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Raymond Ford (9-0-1, 5 KO) vs Felix Caraballo (13-3-2, 9 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds (Ford -1100, Caraballo +650, via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Zhilei Zhang (22-0-1, 17 KO) vs Craig Lewis (14-4-1, 8 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds (Zhang -1200, Lewis +700, via DraftKings Sportsbook)
