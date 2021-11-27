 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lopez vs Kambosos full fight video highlights of incredible George Kambosos Jr upset win

George Kambosos Jr did what he said he would, stunning Teofimo Lopez and the boxing world with a deserved win.

By Scott Christ
George Kambosos Jr earned a stunner, beating Teofimo Lopez to win three lightweight titles in New York
Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

George Kambosos Jr pulled off the shocker tonight, upsetting Teofimo Lopez in New York via split decision on scores of 115-111 and 115-112 his way, and 114-113 on one card for Lopez. Bad Left Hook scored the fight 116-110 for Kambosos.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO) did pretty much exactly what he said he would. Lopez (16-1, 12 KO) came out like a madman in the opening round, but Kambosos stayed cool under the reckless pressure and wound up dropping Teofimo late in the frame.

The fight stayed tense, but Kambosos had a great run in the middle of the fight especially, before he, too, found himself on the canvas in round 10, a point where it looked as though Lopez’s power might just bail him out of a tough night and let him live and learn with his WBC, WBA, and IBF lightweight belts and undefeated record intact.

It didn’t happen, though. Not only did Kambosos survive that round, he stormed back to probably win the 11th and 12th, doing consistent work while Lopez just didn’t have the output he needed.

We’ll have more coming on this shocker shortly, so stay tuned to Bad Left Hook! For now, take a look at some highlights:

Lopez vs Kambosos highlights

