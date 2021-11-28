Davis-Cruz, Haney-Diaz, more: Boxing schedule for December 2-5, 2021

Thursday, December 2

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Haney vs Diaz press conference. Thrill! As we find out what path to hype these two are taking! We will be, and we’ll be here with a stream and all that. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

FITE, 6:00 pm ET, Cassius Chaney vs George Arias. A bunch of heavyweights in action at this TrillerVerz card, which is $2.99 if you didn’t subscribe to the yearly thing, which I did because I’m kind of a doofus and allowed myself to think, just long enough to click on the option to buy it, that Triller’s boxing brand was going to be something more than this. The main event is well-matched. Trey Lippe Morrison fights Mike Balogun and apparently Michael Hunter is fighting Jerry Forrest now which is almost a decent fight for Hunter this time out. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Friday, December 3

DAZN, 1:30 pm ET, Kerman Lejarraga vs Jack Flatley. Lejarraga defends his European 154 lb title. His fights are usually pretty fun and the Spanish crowds can get pretty good. We might have live coverage; the Haney-Diaz weigh-in is more important, but either way I’ll throw a post up, it’ll just be caaasual coverage but somewhere featured for those watching to hang out, at least. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Haney vs Diaz weigh-in. They will weigh in, on the scales, for the fights. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

Saturday, December 4

BT Sport (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde 2. These two met almost a year ago to the day, with Arthur squeaking out a close decision and Yarde’s corner taking a ton of criticism for their approach to the fight. That one was available as a FITE PPV last year, but since about seven people probably bought it, it does not appear this one will be, and it’s pretty clear at this point that ESPN+ aren’t doing the Queensberry shows anymore.

DAZN and Social Media, 5:00 pm ET, Haney vs Diaz prelims. We’ll have the live stream thrown into the main coverage post for the show. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz Jr. Again, this is a really good fight, a good challenger for Haney — a dangerous challenger — and you love to see a guy like Diaz get the deal after the Ryan Garcia thing fell through. Undercard features Jessica McCaskill defending her undisputed welterweight championship against Victoria Bustos, plus returns for Montana Love, Filip Hrgovic, Austin “Ammo” Williams, Marc Castro, and Alexis Espino, at least as of right now. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Sunday, December 5

PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz. As much as I might not think Cruz has any real shot at beating Tank Davis, I expect at the very least that this fight is going to be pretty damn fun while it lasts, because Cruz will definitely believe he can beat him. The undercard has a 154 lb matchup between Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia, which is great so you can all stop asking what happened to that fight, plus Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Carlos Adames and Eduardo Ramirez vs Miguel Marriaga, and those could all be entertaining fights. This is not a bad card, it’s just that it’s another PPV and boxing fans are being bled dry right now. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.