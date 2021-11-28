 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lopez vs Kambosos: Boxing pros react to George Kambosos Jr’s huge upset win, Teofimo Lopez’s “delusional” post-fight interview

George Kambosos Jr got a lot of respect, but Teofimo Lopez took some heat from fighters on social media.

By Scott Christ
Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

George Kambosos Jr is getting a flood of well-deserved and hard-earned respect following his huge upset win over Teofimo Lopez, and Lopez is taking some heat from fellow pros around social media for what Kambosos called a “delusional” comment in their post-fight interview.

Kambosos took the WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles tonight, winning a split decision that shouldn’t have been split, improving to 20-0 (10 KO), and received words of congratulations from former sparring mate Manny Pacquiao, plus possible next opponents Devin Haney and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr, who fight next week on DAZN for Haney’s WBC lightweight belt.

But what may stick most here is that Lopez (16-1, 12 KO) got some real backlash for what he said about winning the fight “11-2, uh, 10-2” in the ring after the bout, which, again, Kambosos told him to his face was “delusional.” Most everyone seems to agree, and some are being nicer about it than others.

Here’s what some pros had to say when it was all over:

