Lopez vs Kambosos: Boxing pros react to George Kambosos Jr’s huge upset win, Teofimo Lopez’s “delusional” post-fight interview

George Kambosos Jr is getting a flood of well-deserved and hard-earned respect following his huge upset win over Teofimo Lopez, and Lopez is taking some heat from fellow pros around social media for what Kambosos called a “delusional” comment in their post-fight interview.

Kambosos took the WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles tonight, winning a split decision that shouldn’t have been split, improving to 20-0 (10 KO), and received words of congratulations from former sparring mate Manny Pacquiao, plus possible next opponents Devin Haney and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr, who fight next week on DAZN for Haney’s WBC lightweight belt.

But what may stick most here is that Lopez (16-1, 12 KO) got some real backlash for what he said about winning the fight “11-2, uh, 10-2” in the ring after the bout, which, again, Kambosos told him to his face was “delusional.” Most everyone seems to agree, and some are being nicer about it than others.

Here’s what some pros had to say when it was all over:

Congratulations to my friend, @georgekambosos, on an epic win! You helped me in so many of my past fights, I hope our hundreds of rounds of sparring helped you in some way tonight. I’m proud of you. #LopezKambosos — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) November 28, 2021

Congrats @georgekambosos well deserved victory you worked hard for it! Let’s make it happen for all the belts ! #RealUndisputed — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) November 28, 2021

Oh yeah Teo has gone crazy… I told y’all this already — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) November 28, 2021

Congrats to @georgekambosos well deserved champ. — Joseph Diaz (@JosephDiazJr) November 28, 2021

Teo, you my guy, but let my man have his moment. Bounce back, and come back stronger @DAZNBoxing #LopezKambososJr — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 28, 2021

Yo @georgekambosos Beautiful work champ u looked great.. I would love a shot at them belts if you’re down — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) November 28, 2021

Champions take losses really hard…. But umm this ain’t it. — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 28, 2021

It’s hard losing though…. But it’s still just shake hands, congrat the other fighter & go back to the drawing board. — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 28, 2021

WOW!!! What a fucking hero..The King of Australia take a f*cking bow @georgekambosos @DAZNBoxing — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 28, 2021

What a fight congrats to @georgekambosos. I was in the ring with that kid and know exactly what hit Lopez today. Good night for George. Well deserved — Sergey Lipinets (@unionsamurai) November 28, 2021

Hell of a fight! Congratulations @georgekambosos — The Professor (@JoshuaFranco_) November 28, 2021

Is Teo serious? Ass got outboxed! Sit his wack ass down somewhere — DBest@It (@DemondNicholson) November 28, 2021

Sore loser man. I don’t like that shit. GTF out the ring — DBest@It (@DemondNicholson) November 28, 2021

KING GEORGE!!!

WOW!

What a win! #LopezKambososJr — Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) November 28, 2021

Thank goodness they got that right — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) November 28, 2021

That was lame — Albert Prince Bell (@AlbertBell419) November 28, 2021

Congrats to George and Australia! What a war!



Teofimo did his best. I’m sure he will be back — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) November 28, 2021

‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) November 28, 2021

Lopez fights with his hands down like he’s FM, man your defense isn’t like that. Put your fucking hands up — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) November 28, 2021

Good win for the boxing world not just Kambosos — Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) November 28, 2021

Upset! — Ohara Davies (@OharaDavies) November 28, 2021

@georgekambosos congrats champ you did exactly what you told me you were going to do! Respect — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) November 28, 2021

I hope Teo don’t go off the rails after this fight. — Mykal(Michael) Fox (@ProfessorMyke) November 28, 2021

Wow huge upset. Great fight & discipline from @georgekambosos ! Lopez Snr — Shane McGuigan (@McGuigans_Gym) November 28, 2021

Wow….. Teofimo ain’t even have to do that. You ain’t win bro — Kenneth Sims Jr (@KennethSimsJr) November 28, 2021

Teo fought Loma who was the smaller man and bullied him. He isn’t what he was built as — Mike Reed (@YesIndeed_Reed) November 28, 2021