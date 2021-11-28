Stephen Fulton Jr and Brandon Figueroa delivered on any hype they had coming into tonight, putting on a war in their Showtime main event, with Fulton winning a majority decision to unify the WBC and WBO titles at 122 lbs.
The result — two scores of 116-112 and one even card at 114-114 — is certainly debatable, even controversial, but few if any really agreed that it was a “robbery,” which Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KO) aggressively claimed by interrupting the post-fight interview Fulton (20-0, 8 KO) was doing with Showtime’s Jim Gray.
It reminded some of earlier in the night over on DAZN, where Teofimo Lopez complained of being robbed against George Kambosos Jr — which even home fans in New York booed, because he wasn’t — but it probably wasn’t that bad. At least Figueroa had some reason to believe he won.
Here are some of the reactions to Figueroa-Fulton. It didn’t have quite the attention or hype of Lopez-Kambosos, but it was just as good a fight, and this was really a hell of a night for the sport of boxing all around.
Fulton always started out good, but Figueroa finished strong in the round.@ShowtimeBoxing #FigueroaFulton— Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 28, 2021
Had Fulton winning that, thought his cleaner punching was much more effected than Figueroa’s restless pressure. Great fight!— Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) November 28, 2021
FANTASTIC fight. Standing ovation for Brandon Figueroa & Steven Fulton. Conditioning was out of this world. Didnt score it, but loved every minute of it. #FigueroaFulton #boxing @ShowtimeBoxing— caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) November 28, 2021
Man.. I had it for Figueroa— Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) November 28, 2021
Surprised at the wideness of the scores, but thought as I said, Fulton was placing clean shots and Figueroa was just throwing. #FigueroaFulton #boxing— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 28, 2021
That’s how you work! He landed more effective shots the entire night.— Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) November 28, 2021
What’s up with these soar losers tonight man— DBest@It (@DemondNicholson) November 28, 2021
Figueroa just pulled the Teo smh ♂️— Albert Prince Bell (@AlbertBell419) November 28, 2021
Aye nobody knows how to take a loss like they take they wins— GoldenChild (@TylerMcCreary) November 28, 2021
Only time Figeroua was effective was on the ropes… Throwing arm punches is not effective!!— Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) November 28, 2021
That fight was so hard to judge— Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) November 28, 2021
Idk who won it was a close ass fight but that was def fight of the year so far #fultonfiguero— Jrock (@Jrockboxing) November 28, 2021
Great fight. Too close to call. Whatever the outcome, I hope they run it back. #FigueroaFulton— Luis Angel Feliciano (@Luis_Feliciano) November 28, 2021
What a fight! #FigueroaFulton— Lee McGregor (@LeeMcGregor3) November 28, 2021
