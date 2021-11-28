 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Figueroa vs Fulton: Boxing pros react to Showtime war, Stephen Fulton Jr’s win, and Brandon Figueroa claiming robbery

Brandon Figueroa thinks he was robbed, but most of the focus is on he and Stephen Fulton Jr putting on a great fight.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Stephen Fulton Jr and Brandon Figueroa put on a true battle on Showtime
Stephen Fulton Jr and Brandon Figueroa put on a true battle on Showtime
SHOWTIME

Stephen Fulton Jr and Brandon Figueroa delivered on any hype they had coming into tonight, putting on a war in their Showtime main event, with Fulton winning a majority decision to unify the WBC and WBO titles at 122 lbs.

The result — two scores of 116-112 and one even card at 114-114 — is certainly debatable, even controversial, but few if any really agreed that it was a “robbery,” which Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KO) aggressively claimed by interrupting the post-fight interview Fulton (20-0, 8 KO) was doing with Showtime’s Jim Gray.

It reminded some of earlier in the night over on DAZN, where Teofimo Lopez complained of being robbed against George Kambosos Jr — which even home fans in New York booed, because he wasn’t — but it probably wasn’t that bad. At least Figueroa had some reason to believe he won.

Here are some of the reactions to Figueroa-Fulton. It didn’t have quite the attention or hype of Lopez-Kambosos, but it was just as good a fight, and this was really a hell of a night for the sport of boxing all around.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...