Stephen Fulton Jr and Brandon Figueroa delivered on any hype they had coming into tonight, putting on a war in their Showtime main event, with Fulton winning a majority decision to unify the WBC and WBO titles at 122 lbs.

The result — two scores of 116-112 and one even card at 114-114 — is certainly debatable, even controversial, but few if any really agreed that it was a “robbery,” which Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KO) aggressively claimed by interrupting the post-fight interview Fulton (20-0, 8 KO) was doing with Showtime’s Jim Gray.

It reminded some of earlier in the night over on DAZN, where Teofimo Lopez complained of being robbed against George Kambosos Jr — which even home fans in New York booed, because he wasn’t — but it probably wasn’t that bad. At least Figueroa had some reason to believe he won.

Here are some of the reactions to Figueroa-Fulton. It didn’t have quite the attention or hype of Lopez-Kambosos, but it was just as good a fight, and this was really a hell of a night for the sport of boxing all around.

Fulton always started out good, but Figueroa finished strong in the round.@ShowtimeBoxing #FigueroaFulton — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 28, 2021

Had Fulton winning that, thought his cleaner punching was much more effected than Figueroa’s restless pressure. Great fight! — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) November 28, 2021

FANTASTIC fight. Standing ovation for Brandon Figueroa & Steven Fulton. Conditioning was out of this world. Didnt score it, but loved every minute of it. #FigueroaFulton #boxing @ShowtimeBoxing — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) November 28, 2021

Man.. I had it for Figueroa — Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) November 28, 2021

Surprised at the wideness of the scores, but thought as I said, Fulton was placing clean shots and Figueroa was just throwing. #FigueroaFulton #boxing — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 28, 2021

That’s how you work! He landed more effective shots the entire night. — Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) November 28, 2021

What’s up with these soar losers tonight man — DBest@It (@DemondNicholson) November 28, 2021

Figueroa just pulled the Teo smh ‍♂️ — Albert Prince Bell (@AlbertBell419) November 28, 2021

Aye nobody knows how to take a loss like they take they wins — GoldenChild (@TylerMcCreary) November 28, 2021

Only time Figeroua was effective was on the ropes… Throwing arm punches is not effective!! — Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) November 28, 2021

That fight was so hard to judge — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) November 28, 2021

Idk who won it was a close ass fight but that was def fight of the year so far #fultonfiguero — Jrock (@Jrockboxing) November 28, 2021