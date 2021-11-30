Michael Hunter vs Jerry Forrest now headlines December 2nd TrillerVerz show

Triller’s next major card has gotten some last-second adjustments. With Andrey Fedosov out of his planned December 2nd TrillerVerz headliner against Junior Wright due to injury, Michael Hunter will now lead the show in a ten-round bout with veteran Jerry Forrest.

It’s not exactly a blockbuster attraction, but it’s a hell of a lot more palatable than Hunter’s (20-1-1, 14 KO) original plan to face Mark De Mori, which the New York State Athletic Commission rightfully shitcanned. Forrest (26-4-1, 20 KO), who dropped a unanimous decision to Hunter way back in 2014, has plenty of experience and is extremely difficult to put away. “Slugger” survived three knockdowns to force a majority draw against Zhang Zhilei in his most recent effort.

“The Bounty” is theoretically still in line for a shot at WBA “world” champ Trevor Bryan thanks to his victory over Mike Wilson in August, but the sanctioning body has reportedly returned to its Sisyphean task of pitting Bryan against Mahmoud Charr, so it’ll be a while.

The rest of the heavyweight-filled card includes Trey Lippe-Morrison vs. Mike Balogun and Cassius Chaney vs. George Arias.