WBO orders Demetrius Andrade to face Janibek Alimkhanuly

Jaime Munguia has been Demetrius Andrade’s mandatory challenger ever since he vacated his WBO super welterweight title to campaign at 160, but the Mexican young gun is presently pursuing a crack at WBC gold. As a result, #2 contender Janibek Alimkhanuly’s team petitioned the WBO to slot their charge into Munguia’s place, and the sanctioning body has acquiesced. Andrade and Alimkhanuly have 20 days to come to terms before going to a $200,000-minimum purse bid.

Former Olympian Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KO) got off to a rather slow pro start, stopping just two of his first six foes and needing a split decision to get past Vaughn Alexander, but has looked vicious throughout his current five-fight knockout streak. His 2021 campaign saw him comprehensively demolish Rob Brant in June before doing the same to Hassan N’Dam just over a week ago.

Andrade (31-0, 19 KO) gets to be on the other side of the risk/reward equation for once. “Boo Boo” has enjoyed a rather quiet reign since stopping late replacement Walter Kautondokwa for the belt in 2018, most notably beating Liam Williams in April, and subsequently smashed Jason Quigley.

It’s unquestionably a huge step up for Alimkhanuly, but his excellent pedigree and recent run of success make this a very intriguing matchup. I’m game, at least.