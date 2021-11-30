Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro eliminator set for December 17 on DAZN

Israil Madrimov will have home field advantage in Uzbekistan on Friday, Dec. 17, as he headlines on DAZN in a WBA junior middleweight eliminator against Michel Soro.

It’s another good fight to add to an already-packed late year schedule, as Madrimov (7-0, 5 KO) has looked like the real deal as a pro, and Soro (35-2-1, 24 KO) is a very good veteran and still a real contender, no easy mark for the Uzbek fighter.

“We’re bringing DAZN back to Uzbekistan,” said Madrimov. “I’m happy to fight in Uzbekistan in front of my people. Fighting Soro is a big and very important step towards my goal. I rate him as the best [junior middleweight] who doesn’t hold a belt. It will be exciting fight for the fans worldwide.”

“I am looking forward to (the fight), when I will take my final step before challenging for the world title,” said Soro. “My opponent deserves respect as he has the courage to face me with only seven professional fights behind him. But I am ready to beat anyone, anywhere. I will prove, and I will prove it again when I become world champion.”

The rest of the card will feature returns for junior welterweight Shakhram Giyasov (11-0, 9 KO) who takes on Cristian Rafael Coria (29-8-2, 13 KO) of Argentina; junior flyweight Hasanboy Dusmatov (3-0, 3 KO), as the 2016 Olympic gold medalist faces Mexico’s Jose Rivas (18-12-14, 10 KO); the pro debut of standout amateur Dilshod Ruzmetov at light heavyweight; lightweight Elnur Abduraimov (7-0, 6 KO), junior middleweight Ikboljon Kholdarov (1-0); and a fairly quiet return for “Bek the Bully,” Bektemir Melikuziev (7-1, 6 KO), who looks to rebound from his vicious KO loss to Gabriel Rosado.