Former lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr received a sentence of two years probation in his trial for simple assault. The sentence comes after Easter revised his plea from “not guilty” to “no contest” and was found guilty of the charge earlier this month.

Multiple news outlets in Toledo, Ohio are reporting that Easter Jr will be required to complete an anger management program and abide by a no-contact order for the victim.

Easter was first charged back in August after police claimed he punched a 28 year old woman at an Ohio strip club, knocking her unconscious and causing multiple facial injuries.

The 30 year old last fought professionally in February of this year, taking a unanimous decision over Ryan Martin in a fight at 140 pounds. Easter Jr held the IBF title at 135 pounds for a little over two years, losing it to Mikey Garcia in a 2018 unification that Garcia won by unanimous scores.