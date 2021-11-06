 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canelo vs Plant: Live streaming results, round by round, start time, how to watch, full card info

It’s Canelo-Plant fight day, and we’ll be here with full live coverage!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Results

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are set to fight for the undisputed super middleweight championship tonight on Showtime pay-per-view, and Bad Left Hook will be here with full live coverage beginning at 9 pm ET.

All updates, including round-by-round for every fight from Wil Esco, will come in this stream:

Canelo will defending the WBC, WBA, and WBO titles, and Plant the IBF belt, as we crown the first-ever undisputed champion in super middleweight history.

Join us tonight!

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO) vs Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for undisputed championship (Canelo’s WBC, WBA, and WBO titles and Plant’s IBF title)
  • Anthony Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KO) vs Marcos Hernandez (15-4-2, 3 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KO) vs Leonardo Baez (21-4, 12 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Elvis Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KO) vs Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

