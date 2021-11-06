Results
- Canelo Alvarez TKO-11 Caleb Plant (1:05) [Highlights and Recap]
- Anthony Dirrell KO-4 Marcos Hernandez (0:22) [Highlights and Recap]
- Rey Vargas UD-10 Leonardo Baez (99-91, 100-90, 100-90) [Highlights and Recap]
- Elvis Rodriguez KO-5 Juan Pablo Romero (2:59) [Highlights and Recap]
Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are set to fight for the undisputed super middleweight championship tonight on Showtime pay-per-view, and Bad Left Hook will be here with full live coverage beginning at 9 pm ET.
All updates, including round-by-round for every fight from Wil Esco, will come in this stream:
Canelo will defending the WBC, WBA, and WBO titles, and Plant the IBF belt, as we crown the first-ever undisputed champion in super middleweight history.
Join us tonight!
Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)
- Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO) vs Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for undisputed championship (Canelo’s WBC, WBA, and WBO titles and Plant’s IBF title)
- Anthony Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KO) vs Marcos Hernandez (15-4-2, 3 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
- Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KO) vs Leonardo Baez (21-4, 12 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
- Elvis Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KO) vs Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
Loading comments...