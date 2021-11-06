Canelo vs Plant: Post-fight press conference live stream

Shortly after tonight’s Canelo vs Plant event, the key parties will take place in the post-fight press conference in Las Vegas, and you can stream it live right here in the video up top.

Whatever happens in tonight’s fight, we’ll hear from the winner and most likely the losing side, as well. Right now, the stream is set to begin past Midnight at 12:30, but that’s just a rough estimate. It could actually begin well after that.

The best way to really gauge an estimate is to follow our live coverage this evening, where we’ll have the fastest up-to-the-minute results, highlights, and round-by-round scoring you’re going to find. Click here for that live coverage, which starts at 9 pm ET.

We’ll also have immediate recaps for both the three-fight undercard (Dirrell-Hernandez, Vargas-Baez, and Rodriguez-Romero) and the main event, as well as full highlights from the main event as soon as the fight ends, all landing on the front page.