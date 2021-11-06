Anthony Dirrell bounced back from a disappointing performance in his last fight, knocking out Marcos Hernandez early in the fourth round on tonight’s Canelo-Plant undercard.

Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KO) hadn’t won a fight since a technical decision win over Avni Yildirim in early 2019, getting stopped by David Benavidez later that year and going to a draw earlier this year with Kyrone Davis, which was a fight Dirrell was expected to win.

Tonight, the 37-year-old veteran and former titlist didn’t have the greatest start through three rounds, but flashed his power and superior skills early in the fourth, blasting Hernandez (15-5-2, 3 KO) with a right uppercut that put the 28-year-old — who usually is in the role of testing prospects — on the canvas and pretty much out. Hernandez did get up, but referee Celestino Ruiz rightly stopped the fight.

“I want to take on the winner of (Canelo-Plant), I think I deserve it. I had a spectacular knockout,” Dirrell said. He will likely find few clamoring for him to face the Canelo-Plant winner, but of course he should put that out there, it’s the biggest possible fight.