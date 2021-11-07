Munguia-Rosado, Benavidez-Davis, Galahad-Martinez, more: Boxing TV schedule for November 12-13, 2021

Friday, November 12

BT Sport (UK), 2:00 pm ET, David Adeleye vs Dominik Musil. Adeleye headlines a prospect show at York Hall, this being a pretty tiny event even by Queensberry’s normal standards of late, but there are a lot of notable Warren prospects in action on the show, if that’s something that interests you.

Saturday, November 13

DAZN and Social Media, 12:00 pm ET, Galahad-Martinez prelims. The live post will be up in plenty of time for you to watch and comment on these fights as they happen. I might be around for the early fights, might not, but it’ll be there and we’ll have the YouTube stream for you, too.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Kid Galahad vs Kiko Martinez, Terri Harper vs Alycia Baumgardner. A world title doubleheader! That’s what I’d harp on about if I were the promoter. I’m not! Galahad-Martinez is not a very good world title fight, but here’s where I’ll try to “sell” this show just as me, a guy. Martinez does always come to fight, and I like the Harper-Baumgardner matchup. We’ll also have Chris Billam-Smith, who is always good TV, defending his European cruiserweight title against Dylan Bregeon, even though Bregeon is coming off of a loss to Fabio Turchi. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

iFL TV, 2:00 pm ET, Shabaz Masoud vs Diego Ruiz. This was supposed to feature Thomas Patrick Ward’s return as he continued his puzzling career path in another nothing main event, but that fight and Declan Geraghty vs Kieran Gething were both pulled from the show, which goes on with a new main event. It’s not the worst main event. Might actually be a better fight. It also was originally meant to stream on ESPN+ but now won’t; instead, the iFL TV stream will be available worldwide. Joe Laws is on the card, so that’s something. Jordan Ellison, who is 12-34-2 but one of the better prospect testers in the UK and won last time out, will get to fight for the vacant “Northern Area” title at 140 lbs, so that’s someone to root for if you tune in. I’m not going to, but you know. Since this is airing on iFL now instead of ESPN+, if you’re going to watch, check in on their YouTube page for the start time, because it might be earlier than this.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado. The DAZN undercard features Alexis Rocha vs Jeovanis Barraza, D’Mitrius Ballard vs Paul Valenzuela Jr, and William Zepeda vs John Moralde. Munguia looks to stay unbeaten and a top contender at 160 lbs, while Rosado is trying to once again upset the apple cart, which he did do last time out by brutally KO’ing prospect Bektemir Melikuziev. Rosado is crafty and tough, not an easy out for many people to this day. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

SHO, 10:00 pm ET, David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis. Davis is in as a late replacement for Jose Uzcategui. Benavidez-Uzcategui already required some real ignoring of Uzcategui’s recent form to think it was a good fight. Benavidez-Davis isn’t really any better on paper; Davis did go to a draw with Anthony Dirrell earlier this year, but then needed deductions to get past a club fighter in his next outing, and we just saw that guy get flattened by “Rowdy Legend Montgomery” this past Friday. Jose Benavidez Jr is also fighting, his first time in the ring since his loss to Terence Crawford in 2018. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.