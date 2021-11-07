Canelo Alvarez became the first undisputed champion in super middleweight history and the first four-belt undisputed champion ever from Mexico, stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round tonight in Las Vegas.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO) didn’t have it entirely his way, really, as Plant (21-1, 12 KO) did some good work defensively and used his jab nicely for much of the fight, but it never quite felt like he was winning or would win the fight, and Alvarez eventually broke him down.

In the 11th round, Canelo dropped Plant two times, with referee Russel Mora stopping the fight after the second knockdown.

