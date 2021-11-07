Canelo Alvarez took care of business once again, stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round to unify all four major titles at super middleweight, becoming the first undisputed champion in the division’s short history and the first undisputed, four-belt champion ever from Mexico, in any weight class.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO) got some decent looks from Plant (21-1, 12 KO), but Plant never really threatened with his power shots, which probably made all the difference in the fight. While Plant did do some nice work with his jab and also mixed in some decent hooks along the way, he never made Canelo truly back up, and the Mexican superstar always had more heat on his punches, and more ability to make Plant re-think an engagement.

That power finally really caught up in the 11th, as Plant went down twice. After getting up from the first knockdown, Plant was on shaky legs and clearly rattled, and Canelo simply poured on the pressure, throwing shots until “Sweethands” went down again. Russell Mora stopped the fight on the second knockdown.

After it was over, the two did appear to settle their beef, speaking to one another in the ring before Plant left to head back to the locker room.

“We’re men at the end. He wanted to keep fighting, and I told him, ‘There’s no shame, we had a great fight today,’” Canelo said. “He did say ‘sorry’ about the ‘motherfucker’ incident, that he didn’t mean it that way. I said, ‘We’re men, everything’s OK. Keep going.’”

Asked what was next, and if he might go back up to 175 lbs, Canelo told Jim Gray, “I don’t know. We need to rest, we deserve it,” and thanked his fans and team again.

Highlights

All hail the king @Canelo TKO's Caleb Plant in the 11th round #CaneloPlant pic.twitter.com/y5mXvWafr7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 7, 2021

Canelo-Plant undercard results