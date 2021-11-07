Canelo Alvarez did as Canelo Alvarez does, stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round tonight to become undisputed champion at super middleweight, the first in the history of the division.

The win for Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO) is one of the biggest of his career, at least in terms of the significance, as no Mexican fighter had ever been undisputed champion in any weight class in the four-belt era until tonight.

Fellow fighters — including Manny Pacquiao, current undisputed 140 lb champion Josh Taylor, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, and more — showed great admiration for Canelo’s skills and the result he got tonight, and many were also very complimentary of the effort from Plant (21-1, 12 KO), who probably maximized his skill set in this matchup, all things considered. It just wasn’t quite enough.

Here’s what some of the pros had to say on Twitter immediately after the fight came to a halt:

Congratulations to the pound for pound king, @canelo, on making boxing history as the first undisputed super middleweight champion ever. Plant put up a great fight but Canelo is just too good. Boxing is in great hands. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) November 7, 2021

Canelo is me at 168..facts — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) November 7, 2021

Canelo was excellent tonight. Welcome to the club #UNDISPUTED — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) November 7, 2021

I don’t know what people were watching back home going by some of the tweets, but at ringside that was a methodical beat down from canelo. I gave plant 2-3 rounds tops, he was being pushed around the ring far too easily. — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) November 7, 2021

Canelo the best mf fighter in the world! Period — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) November 7, 2021

Congrats to Canelo he closed the show like a true champ. Respect to Plant. — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) November 7, 2021

Credit to CP he followed a gameplan and BOXED a helluva fight, but once that first clean punch landed by Canelo he didn’t know how to react & legs betrayed him. #CaneloPlant — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) November 7, 2021

Congrats to canelo and MAJOR respect for Caleb — 100 Billion (@coolboysteph) November 7, 2021

What a fight, CANELO always closes! Respect to both fighters. Plant put on a great fight. We’re witness true greatness what CANELO is doing in his career — Joseph Diaz (@JosephDiazJr) November 7, 2021

Mexico tiene su primer campeón indiscutible en peso súper mediano , muchas felicitaciones @Canelo haciendo historia — Miguel Berchelt (@AlacranBerchelt) November 7, 2021

Ahh all what a fight man! Canelo always finds it don’t he — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) November 7, 2021

Best fighter In The fucking world. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) November 7, 2021

Canelo finished it the way it was supposed to be finished good exciting fight — Peter Quillin (@KIDCHOCOLATE) November 7, 2021

That’s 1 bad muthafucka #undisputed — Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) November 7, 2021