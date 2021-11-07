Canelo Alvarez is the new undisputed king at super middleweight, after he stopped Caleb Plant in the 11th round tonight to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles at 168 lbs.

How did the judges have Canelo vs Plant scored?

Here’s how the three judges had the fight scored at the time of stoppage:

Patricia Morse Jarman: 96-94 Canelo

Dave Moretti: 97-93 Canelo

Steve Weisfeld: 98-92 Canelo

All three are veteran judges, have worked many championship fights, and that all of course means very little because boxing judges gonna boxing judge. But I think any of those scores are fair, honestly, and personally I have no idea the fight people thought they were seeing (or maybe just really, really wanted to be seeing) if they had Plant ahead after 10 rounds.

For what it’s worth (nothing, actually, just like every other unofficial card!), Bad Left Hook had the fight 96-94 (Wil Esco) and 97-93 (myself) for Canelo on our two unofficial cards.

And in the end, it didn’t matter, as Canelo put the fight away before the judges had their say anyway.

CompuBox statistics

Canelo did notable work to the body in this fight, which may have been the biggest difference maker, apart from the fact that Plant just didn’t seem able to hurt or even really deter Alvarez much at all.

Plant did do some good work with his jab, out-jabbing Canelo 42-15 overall, and was decent defensively, but the 53-13 body shot edge for Canelo did more damage, and 52 of those 53 body shots from the Mexican superstar were power punches, only one a jab. He was able to wear Plant down progressively in the fight, and eventually put him away.

Total Punches Landed: Canelo 117/361 (32.4%), Plant 101/441 (22.9%)

Canelo 117/361 (32.4%), Plant 101/441 (22.9%) Power Punches: Canelo 102/251 (40.6%), Plant 59/209 (28.2%)

Canelo 102/251 (40.6%), Plant 59/209 (28.2%) Jabs: Canelo 15/110 (13.6%), Plant 42/232 (18.1%)

Canelo 15/110 (13.6%), Plant 42/232 (18.1%) Body Punches Landed: Canelo 53, Plant 13

