Canelo Alvarez became undisputed champion at super middleweight tonight, stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their fight in Las Vegas.

At his post-fight press conference, Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KO) said he now plans to take a rest, saying he intends to return to the ring in May 2022, and also talked about squashing the beef with Plant (21-1, 12 KO), and admitted he was frustrated at times with Plant’s defensive ability and effort, giving his vanquished foe credit for a good fight.

What Canelo said at the post-fight press conference

Note: Most quotes are via interpreter.

“This is something that I’m really thankful for. It was truly a historic night,and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

“I have taught myself to remain disciplined, to believe, and to never lose my love boxing. I love it just as much now as I did 16 years ago. I’ve never lost that discipline and passion, and that’s why I’m here today.”

“The fight itself was exactly as we envisioned. The first few rounds were tough, but we were able to execute our game plan, and we were really happy with how it turned out.”

“(I will be back) in May, because my body needs to recover and to rest.”

On whether he plans to defend his undisputed crown: “We’re always looking for the best fights. Defending the titles is important, but right now we’re focused on enjoying this moment, this is really meaningful.”

“The connection (with Mexican fans) has always been there. I’m really happy that those who were able to come and witness the fight were able to share this success with me. It means a lot to be a Mexican undisputed champion.”

On working with Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions: “Everybody treated me so well. I felt really comfortable. All I can say is that overall, end-to-end, excellent.”

On when he’ll decide what’s next and what it might be: “Maybe January. We’ll see what’s next. ... I have nothing in particular in mind right now, but I love challenges. Whatever comes my way, I’ll be ready for it. I’m ready for any challenge, any time.”

On whether or not his schedule has taken any toll: “The wear and tear really is during training camp, trying to make weight. That’s when you feel the tiredness of it all. But right now, I feel 100 percent. My body is responding splendidly. All I need is some rest until May, and then we’ll have the next challenge.”

“We don’t have to take anything away from Caleb Plant. He’s a great fighter, a great boxer, and he made a great effort tonight.”

On his in-ring discussion with Plant after the fight: “He told me after the fight that he wanted to keep fighting, and he also apologized to me (for the “motherfucker” incident in September), that he didn’t mean it (like that), that he truly was sorry about that. I told him that it was OK, it’s water under the bridge. I told him he was a great man and that I hope someday he has a great family, as well. I only wish the best for him.”

On Plant’s defense frustrating him at times: “To be honest, yeah, I was a little frustrated, especially up until the fifth round. But in the second half of the fight, it was exactly how we envisoned it, and we came out with the win. That’s all that matters, really.”

On the change in attitude between he and Plant: “In the end we’re all human and we want the best for each other. We have to hurt each other, but what happens in the ring stays in the ring.”

