Anthony Dirrell looking to land fight with Canelo Alvarez, will retire otherwise

Following his scintillating knockout over Marcos Hernandez over the weekend, veteran super middleweight Anthony Dirrell showed up to the post-fight press conference to discuss his win and his future. Looking ahead, of course, Dirrell has some big plans as he hopes to be in the running to face Canelo Alvarez next considering his performance.

Dirrell on what he wants to do next

“Hopefully I can get Canelo, the big head honcho. I think everybody wants him, everybody wants to dethrone him. Hopefully I made a big enough statement to get him. That’s the plan and hopefully he seen what I did and gonna give me a shot.”

On what he’ll do if he can’t get Canelo fight

“I’ll retire...because I’m 37 years old. If I can’t fight for something, I’m fighting for nothing — I have nothing to reach. I think that’s every boxer’s dream, especially to be an undisputed champion. At least let me fight for it and see. But if I can’t, I’m getting too old for this, man. And I can’t keep doing it.”

On what it feels like to put that kind of performance on the big stage he was on

“It was great. I’m happy that I got on the card, that I could perform how I performed. I’m happy that we got the job done. That was the plan, we perfected that plan and now we go on to the next, hopefully Canelo.”