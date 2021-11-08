Amanda Serrano announced that she will be moving up in weight for her next fight as she takes on Spanish veteran Miriam Gutierrez on the Paul-Fury Showtime PPV in Tampa Bay, Florida on December 18.

This will mark Amanda Serrano’s (41-1-1, 30 KO) first fight back at lightweight since knocking out Djemilla Gontaruk, in 2015, although she also competed at 140 lbs in 2018. This will also be her second time in a row fighting in the co-main event of a Jake Paul pay-per-view, which makes sense given that she recently signed with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Miriam Gutierrez (13-1, 5 KO) has suffered only one loss in her 14-fight career, which came in her last fight against Irish superstar Katie Taylor. Taylor is an excellent name on her resume, even in a loss, but the rest of her career has been spent fighting low-level opposition at home in Spain. Even though lightweight is her natural weight class, and Serrano will be moving up, there’s no reason to think she’ll pose much of a threat to Serrano’s plans for a super fight against Katie Taylor in 2022.

Even if the matchup is not competitive on paper, Serrano can take the opportunity to try to knock out a woman who went the distance with Katie Taylor, and justify her demand for a shot at the undisputed lightweight crown.