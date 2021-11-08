Amanda Serrano announced that she will be moving up in weight for her next fight as she takes on Spanish veteran Miriam Gutierrez on the Paul-Fury Showtime PPV on December 18.

This will mark Serrano’s first fight back at lightweight since knocking out Djemilla Gontaruk, in 2015, although she also competed at 140 lbs in 2018. This will also be her second time in a row fighting in the co-main event of a Jake Paul pay-per-view, which makes sense given that she recently signed with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Gutierrez (13-1, 5 KO) has suffered only one loss in her 14-fight career, which came in her last fight against Irish superstar Katie Taylor. Taylor is an excellent name on her resume, even in a loss, but the rest of her career has been spent fighting low-level opposition at home in Spain. Even though lightweight is her natural weight class, and Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KO) will be moving up, there’s no reason to think she’ll pose much of a threat to Serrano’s plans for a super fight against Katie Taylor in 2022.

Even if the matchup is not competitive on paper, Serrano can take the opportunity to try to knock out a woman who went the distance with Katie Taylor, and justify her demand for a shot at the undisputed lightweight crown.