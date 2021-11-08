Watch Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez exchange words during Round 9 of their unification fight

Showtime Boxing has released some ringside video footage of Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant having a chat inside the ring during the ninth round of their undisputed super middleweight unification fight over the weekend, a fight Canelo ultimately won by knockout. Catch some audio and video from a vantage that wasn’t available through the live broadcast.

“You’re pretty good. Am I pretty good?” Plant asked Canelo in the midst of the action.

“Yeah,” Canelo responded.

“This is a good fight right here,” Plant continued.

“I like it,” Canelo replied.

“I respect your skills,” Plant then told Canelo.

“I know,” Canelo politely replied.

“I’m pretty good for 21-0, huh?” Plant then asked.

Canelo had no response to that one though in the moment and would continue stalking Plant before eventually going on to knock him out two rounds later. Since this audio has been made public there’s been generally two kinds of responses: those who believe it was a sign of Plant’s capitulation, and those who believe it was just a good faith show of sportsmanship. What do you make of the exchange?