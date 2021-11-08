Frazer Clarke signs with Anthony Joshua’s 258 MGT ahead of pro debut

Tokyo super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer Clarke will have some management muscle behind him as he makes the transition to the paid ranks, as he’s signed with Anthony Joshua’s 258 MGT. He intends to make his pro debut “in the next few months.”

“I’m super excited to be joining the 258 MGT team, they have a lot of great boxers, all winners and I hope to add to the success of the team moving forward,” said Clarke.” “I can’t wait to get started in the pro ranks and with the help of 258 I know I will become world champion. It’s going to be an exciting journey and hopefully everyone can get behind me!”

The 30-year-old Clarke reached the Tokyo semifinals with wins over Ukraine’s Tsotne Rogava and France’s Mourad Aliev, the latter by bizarre DQ after Aliev consistently lead with his head. Then came Uzbek monster Bakhodir Jalolov, and though Clarke gave an admirably gutsy performance, he ultimately bowed out due to a cut stoppage.

It will be interesting to see how quickly 258 elect to push him through the ranks. He’s younger than Joe Joyce was when “The Juggernaut” turned professional, but there’s not much time to waste.