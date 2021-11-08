Oscar De La Hoya sees Jaime Munguia, Zurdo Ramirez as Canelo opponents “in the near future”

Oscar De La Hoya doesn’t promote Canelo Alvarez anymore after a nasty split in 2020, but the fighter-turned-promoter was in the house to see Canelo’s win over Caleb Plant on Saturday, and does have a couple of Golden Boy fighters in mind to face the superstar down the line.

De La Hoya’s company are also back this weekend for an increasingly rare show, as Jaime Munguia faces Gabriel Rosado in a DAZN main event from Anaheim on Saturday night.

Oscar did a Q&A session on Instagram live today and gave quick thoughts on a few topics. Nothing huge, but always interesting to note a few things about where a promoter’s head is at on some topics.

On Munguia-Rosado: “Dangerous for both. ... I think it’ll be Fight of the Year.”

On setting up Munguia or Zurdo Ramirez to face Canelo Alvarez: “In the near future. ... Both will be all-out Mexican wars.”

On reports that Dmitry Bivol rejected a Zurdo fight: “I believe that fight will happen soon.”

On Gabriel Rosado’s improvement: “Freddie Roach brings a lot to the table, not to mention Rosado’s discipline.”

On Canelo vs Plant: “Give Plant a lot of credit, plus I think Canelo is pound-for-pound king right now.”

On Golden Boy’s plans for 2022: “We are going big next year!”

On Eddie Hearn: “Nice lad but doesn’t know how to promote in the States.”

On Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz Jr: “Great fight I made happen. I go with Joseph Diaz Jr all the way and respect Devin Haney.”