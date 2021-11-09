Sunny Edwards vs Jayson Mama, John Riel Casimero vs Paul Butler set for December 11th in Dubai

Richard Schaefer’s Probellum has announced its inaugural show, a December 11th title doubleheader in Dubai. Sunny Edwards makes the inaugural defense of his IBF flyweight title against Jayson Mama in the main event, while John Riel Casimero puts his WBO bantamweight belt on the line against mandatory challenger Paul Butler in the co-feature.

Donnie Nietes, Archie Sharp, and Jono Carroll will all be in action as well against TBA.

Edwards (16-0, 4 KO) scored the biggest win of his career this past April by cruising past the venerable Moruti Mthalane at York Hall. This will be his second attempt at fighting mandatory challenger Mama (16-0, 9 KO), as he injured his ankle ahead of a planned September clash.

Mama, for his part, has fought almost exclusively in his native Philippines against limited competition during his nearly six-year pro career.

Casimero (31-4, 21 KO) saw a unification fight with Nonito Donaire disintegrate earlier this year, leaving him to fulfill an obligation against Butler (33-2, 15 KO). “The Baby-Faced Assassin,” unbeaten since getting torched by Emmanuel Rodriguez in a vacant title bid, narrowly escaped from Willibaldo Garcia in a June eliminator.

“We are delighted to finally announce plans for this incredible event in Dubai next month,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “We made it clear from the offset that we have massive plans in store for Probellum, and this world title double-header shows just that.

“The two world title fights see John Riel Casimero face Paul Butler, while Sunny Edwards takes on Jayson Mama, and both of those bouts are set to be guaranteed excitement. With the likes of Donnie Nietes, Archie Sharp and Jono Carroll all competing too, fans will be treated to a night of non-stop action. We cannot wait for fight night and are proud to bring this historic event to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.”

Schaefer must be very confident in his offerings, as he’ll be going head-to-head with a pair of UK shows. One sees Conor Benn fight Chris Algieri in the main event, while the other features Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields in a prelude for their eventual grudge match.