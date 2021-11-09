Deron Williams vs Frank Gore officially joins Paul-Fury on December 18th

“Could” has become “will.”

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions has officially confirmed that three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams will box one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers, Frank Gore, at a 192-pound catchweight on the undercard of Paul’s December 18th fight with Tommy Fury.

“Combat sports have been a part of my life since my youngest days. Before I was a basketball player, I was a wrestler,” Williams said in a press release. “Since 2015, I have had the privilege of owning an MMA gym, and through that I have trained in various martial arts to stay active. Over the last year, I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut. I’m making that happen on December 18 against Frank, one of the physically strongest NFL players in history.”

“I’m excited to be fighting on this card and can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been working on,” said Gore. “Boxing has me excited, and on December 18 expect fireworks.”

What makes this slightly more palatable than the usual freak fights is the fact that both men do seem to have a genuine passion for the sport. Both are also still extremely physically fit despite being in their late 30s, so none of the usual elder abuse is involved. It’s not exactly the sweetest science, but if the ringmasters are going to insist on having non-boxers lace ‘em up, this is the way to do it: an ostensibly competitive clash between two functional guys who are doing it for fun.

The PPV will also see Amanda Serrano fight Miriam Gutierrez to set up a potential April clash with Katie Taylor, the only woman to beat Gutierrez as a professional.