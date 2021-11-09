Kubrat Pulev vs Frank Mir headlines November 27th Triad Combat

It’s not Vitor Belfort, but Kubrat Pulev will indeed face a former UFC champion in Triller’s November 27th Triad Combat main event. Ryan Kavanaugh and co. have unveiled the full lineup, which sees Pulev welcome Frank Mir back to the ring.

Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

Mike Perry vs. Sakio Bika

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Simon

Steven Graham vs. Henry Gigliotti



You may recall Mir from his loss to Steve Cunningham on April’s Paul-Askren undercard, and he figures to pose even less of a threat to a genuine heavyweight like Pulev. As far as the rest of the lineup:

The 42-year-old Mitrione was an NFL hopeful turned Ultimate Fighter competitor, who did okay for himself in the UFC and his first four Bellator bouts. He’s lost four of his last five, three by stoppage, and the only outlier was a No Contest where he kicked Sergei Kharitonov in the balls so hard that the latter got a hemorrhoid. You may recall Flores from his 45-second flop against Luis Ortiz last year.

Mike Perry was, at one point, a genuinely fearsome puncher with an incredible knack for ultraviolence. He’s now 1-4 in his last five and has, frankly, looked like shit throughout. Bika, who already treats standard boxing rules as suggestions, should annihilate him.

Campos was once a Bellator mainstay, but now sits at 1-5 since 2017. Vera’s 39 years old and has beaten one opponent with a winning record since 2013.

Albert Tumenov is the best of the bunch, an elite 170-pounder with some of the prettiest boxing in all of MMA. He’s won five straight since a comeback loss to current UFC contender Leon Edwards and really should have been invited back to the Octagon by now. Sigmon is coming off a TKO loss to Erik Bazinyan.

Graham’s a regional guy who got fed to James Gallagher in his one and only Bellator appearance. Gigliotti’s an 8-3 club fighter from Massachussetts.

Just the card to overshadow Lopez-Kambosos and Fulton-Figueroa, for sure.

For those curious about the rules, here’s a brief explainer. The long and short of it is that it’s basically BKFC rules: backfists and punching from the clinch are allowed.