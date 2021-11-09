Paul vs Fury: Trainer SugarHill Steward considers Tommy Fury a novice fighter, working on the basics

With Jake Paul officially scheduled to take on Tommy Fury in a December 18 Showtime card, trainer SugarHill Steward gives an honest assessment regarding the skill level of Fury and what he intends to work with him on to get him ready for the fight.

“First of all I just want to say Tommy is, to me, a beginning fighter, like a novice fighter to me,” Steward said about Fury. “And it’s just doing more with his basics, allowing him to understand boxing a bit more and just be more comfortable with it. That’s about it. I’ve seem some of his previous fights and some of the things he was doing didn’t look so comfortable for for me it’s just making things more comfortable for Tommy.

“Tommy has a good jab first of all, he’s got long arms...I think a good jab is a very strong key to victory, to be able to control because the jab sets up the other punches...Tommy’s a hard worker, he’s very determined...He learns fast so I’m excited to work with him, to teach him, and to watch him grow.”