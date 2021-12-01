Women’s welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill is still scheduled to fight this Saturday night on the undercard of Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz Jr, but now has a new opponent in Kandi Wyatt after her originally slated opponent Victoria Bustos ran into travel issues surrounding COVID-19 protocols per an ESPN report.

Wyatt (10-3, 3 KO) fights out of Calgary, Canada and made her last appearance over the summer when she a unanimous decision over Alma Ibarra. This fight will mark Wyatt’s second shot at a world title, with her last losing a decision to Kali Reis in late 2020 for a junior welterweight strap.

McCaskill (10-2, 3 KOs) is most recently coming off back-to-back wins over Cecilia Braekhus as she became undisputed welterweight champion. McCaskill has been out of action since March but will be expected to take care of business here, although you can never quite overlook any opponent — particularly one substituting in late whom you haven’t specifically prepared for.

