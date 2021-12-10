Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey will take to the scales today in New York, one day ahead of Saturday night’s ESPN main event from Madison Square Garden.

The weigh-in stream will begin at 1 pm ET today, with the live video available at the top of this post.

Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KO) and Commey (30-3, 27 KO) meet in a 12-round lightweight main event, with many prospects also in action on the card, including Jared Anderson, Keyshawn Davis, Xander Zayas, Nico Ali Walsh, Joe Ward, Pablo Valdez, John Bauza, and Kelvin Davis.

For Lomachenko and Commey, obviously this is just about as big as a world title fight, as the winner will be in prime position to challenge either George Kambosos Jr or Devin Haney in 2022, a fight either man would obviously love to get made.

If you can’t watch live, we’ll have rapid updates for you via this stream:

Join us this afternoon!