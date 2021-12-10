Nonito Donaire will defend his WBC bantamweight title on Saturday against Reymart Gaballo in a Showtime main event, and the two fighters will weigh in today in Carson, California, ahead of that fight.

Donaire (41-6, 27 KO) and Gaballo (24-0, 20 KO) are seen by oddsmakers as the most evenly-matched main event of a very busy Saturday in top-level boxing. At 39, some may feel Donaire is there for the taking despite his recent terrific form.

We’ll also see a welterweight matchup between Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and Cody Crowley, plus the return of exciting prospect Brandon Lee in a 140 lb matchup against Juan Heraldez. Both of those fights are set for 10 rounds.

Join us this afternoon, and don’t forget that we’ll have live coverage and round by round updates on Saturday night for Donaire vs Gaballo, starting at 10 pm ET on Showtime!