Conor Benn and Chris Algieri are just about set for their DAZN main event on Saturday in Liverpool, England, with Katie Taylor also returning on the card and much more.

The fighters will weigh in today at 8 am ET, and we’ll have rapid fire updates, plus the live stream in the video up top on this page. All updates will come here:

Benn (19-0, 12 KO) and Algieri (25-3, 9 KO) are meeting in a 12-round welterweight main event, with Benn looking to get another solid win and go into 2022 with some real momentum. He’s already beaten Samuel Vargas and Adrian Granados this year, and now looks to close strong for the year.

Taylor (19-0, 6 KO) will defend her undisputed lightweight championship against a mandatory challenger, Kazakhstan’s Firuza Sharipova (14-1, 8 KO) in the co-feature, and we’ll also see Robbie Davies Jr vs Hank Lundy, as well as returns for Joe Cordina, Caoimhin Agyarko, Jordan Gill, Peter McGrail, and Paddy Lacey, plus the pro debuts of Calum French and Joe McGrail.