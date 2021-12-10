Conor Benn and Chris Algieri are set for Saturday, as both welterweights made weight today in Liverpool.

Benn (19-0, 12 KO) came in at 146½, with Algieri (25-3, 9 KO) at 146 even, both under the 147 lb limit for the 12-round main event, which is for a regional WBA trinket, usually not something worth noting, other than it does mean something for WBA rankings, and Benn definitely has his sights set on a world title challenge within the next 18-to-24 months at the least.

Both fighters looked in great shape, which is no surprise because they always do. It’s perhaps noteworthy that this is Algieri’s only time weighing in at 146 or more for a fight other than his 2015 loss to Amir Khan, not counting his first three pro bouts back in 2008 before he settled in at 140.

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova are also set for their co-feature bout, for Taylor’s undisputed championship at lightweight. Taylor (19-0, 6 KO) and Sharipova (14-1, 8 KO) both weighed in at 134 lbs, just below the 135 lb limit.

Undercard weights

These fights will air on the DAZN main card broadcast along with Benn-Algieri and Taylor-Sharipova:

Robbie Davies Jr 139 vs Hank Lundy 141 (Lundy has two hours to make the 140 lb limit, he was exactly 141 lbs 4 oz)

Joe Cordina 129 vs Miko Khatchatryan 129

Peter McGrail 123 vs Engel Gomez 124

Caoimhin Agyarko 159 vs Noe Larios Jr (160)

Prelim weights

Jordan Gill 128 vs Alan Luques Castillo 127

Joe McGrail 121 vs Francisco Rodriguez 117

Notes: Calum French vs Rustem Fatkhullin and Paddy Lacey vs Vasif Mamedov will be weighed in today, but both were delayed due to traffic issues. Jordan Gill was originally to face European featherweight champion Karim Guerfi, but Guerfi pulled out due to COVID issues.

Benn vs Algieri weigh-in video

How to watch Benn vs Algieri and Taylor vs Sharipova

DAZN will have live coverage beginning tomorrow at 1 pm ET (6 pm UK time), with prelims starting at 11 am ET. Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage starting at 1 pm ET.