Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey are set and official for tomorrow night’s ESPN main event, with both lightweights making weight today in New York.

Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KO) came in at 134.4 lbs, with Commey (30-3, 27 KO) at 134.2, both under the set 135 lb limit for their 12-round bout at Madison Square Garden.

Tomorrow night’s winner will be in prime position to challenge either George Kambosos Jr (WBA, IBF, WBO titleholder and Ring Magazine champion) or Devin Haney (WBC titleholder) in 2022, or any other big fight they might want in the division.

The rest of the weigh-in also went smoothly on the scales, the full card featuring prospects in showcase bouts as Top Rank wrap up their 2021, more or less, other than the Dec. 17 Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne card co-promoted with Groupe Yvon Michel in Montreal.

Full weights for the rest of the show:

Main undercard

Jared Anderson 240 vs Oleksandr Teslenko 213.8

Keyshawn Davis 137.8 vs Jose Zaragoza 136.2

Nico Ali Walsh 159.2 vs Reyes Sanchez 161.8

Prelim undercard

Xander Zayas 152.6 vs Alessio Mastronunzio 152.2

Pablo Valdez 146 vs Julio Cesar Sanchez 149.6

James Wilkins 127.2 vs Juan Tapia 129.4

Joe Ward 175.2 vs Britton Norwood 176.4

Kelvin Davis 144 vs Ryan Schwartzberg 144.8

John Bauza 140.2 vs Michael Williams Jr 138.6

Lomachenko vs Commey weigh-in video

How to watch Lomachenko vs Commey

Lomachenko vs Commey main card will air on both ESPN and ESPN+ at around 9 pm ET on Saturday, December 11, immediately following the Heisman Trophy presentation on ESPN. The prelims will air on ESPN+ starting at 5:30 pm ET. Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage for the card starting at 5:30 pm ET.