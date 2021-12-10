Nonito Donaire and Reymart Gaballo made weight today, and are officially set for tomorrow night’s Showtime Championship Boxing main event from Carson, California.

Donaire (41-6, 27 KO) came in at 117.2 lbs, with Gaballo (24-0, 20 KO) at 117 even, both under the 118 lb limit for the fight. Donaire will be defending the WBC bantamweight title against Gaballo, who controversially won the interim title a year ago against Emmanuel Rodriguez.

The 39-year-old Donaire is a solid but not overwhelming favorite with the oddsmakers, but he’s fully confident he’ll get the victory and keep marching toward his dream of going undisputed at bantamweight.

“I’m just very confident, I’ve done this so many times, and going back into it — the butterflies is more excitement, but now to me, it’s just another day in the park,” Donaire said. “We’ve done our strategy well and we’re very confident to execute and come out victorious. But we don’t want to take anything away from him or look past him. I’m going to go out there, see how things are going to be, and impose my will.”

“Fans can expect a very good fight, because I trained really, really hard for this fight,” Gaballo said through an interpreter.

Undercard weigh-in results

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov 146.2 vs Cody Crowley 145.4

Brandun Lee 140 vs Juan Heraldez 144 (Heraldez has two hours to make the contract weight of 142)

Both fights are set for 10 rounds.

Donaire vs Gaballo full weigh-in video