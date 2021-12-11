Conor Benn will take on Chris Algieri in the main event from Liverpool, with Katie Taylor defending her lightweight crown and much more.

John Hansen will be here for live coverage, which will take place in the comments section below. Coverage kicks off with the main card streaming on DAZN at 1 pm ET, with prelims airing on DAZN and streaming free on YouTube at 11 am ET.

The 25-year-old Benn is looking to become a serious welterweight contender in the near future, while the 37-year-old Algieri will hope to hold him at bay in what really is a nice bit of matchmaking, giving Benn a look at another style of veteran opponent.

Taylor is facing mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova of Kazakhstan, as the Irish superstar looks to go 3-0 in 2021 and keep her claim to being the best pound-for-pound fighter in women’s boxing today.

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 11:00 am ET)

Jordan Gill (26-1, 7 KO) vs Alan Luques Castillo (27-11, 10 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Paddy Lacey (2-0, 0 KO) vs Vasif Mamedov (2-7-2, 0 KO), super middleweights, 4 rounds

Calum French (debut) vs Rustem Fatkhullin (8-16, 3 KO), junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Joe McGrail (debut) vs Francisco Rodriguez (0-3, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 1:00 pm ET)