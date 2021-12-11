Nonito Donaire returns to action tonight to take on Reymart Gaballo, defending the WBC bantamweight title in a 12-round main event from Carson, California, at a venue known for delivering great action.

Wil Esco will be on the round by round coverage for all three fights starting at 10 pm with the broadcast on Showtime, and you can follow his updates in this stream:

Also featuring on the card will be welterweights Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and Cody Crowley, both unbeaten and looking to take a decent step toward a title fight at some point, plus exciting young 140 lb prospect Brandun Lee, who has graduated from ShoBox and will aim to impress against veteran Juan Heraldez.

Abdukakhorov-Crowley and Lee-Heraldez are both set for 10 rounds.

Main Card (SHO, 10:00 pm ET)

Nonito Donaire (41-6, 27 KO) vs Reymart Gaballo (24-0, 20 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, for Donaire’s WBC title

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-0, 10 KO) vs Cody Crowley (19-0, 9 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Brandun Lee (23-0, 21 KO) vs Juan Heraldez (16-1-1, 10 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Note: Heraldez missed the 142 lb contract weight, coming in at 144, but the fight will proceed as scheduled.