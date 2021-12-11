Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey meet in tonight’s Top Rank Boxing on ESPN main event, with the four-fight main card starting just after the Heisman Trophy presentation on ESPN, and also airing on ESPN+ along with the prelim fights.

Live updates will come in this stream, including round by round coverage for the main card starting at 9 pm ET, and we’ll be here for the prelims starting around 5:30 pm ET, too:

Along with Lomachenko-Commey, the main card will feature heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson’s return, plus the Top Rank debut for 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis, and Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh.

The prelims will feature top 154 lb prospect Xander Zayas among other prospects, and also some local fighters in action.

Prelims (ESPN+, 5:30 pm ET)

Xander Zayas (11-0, 8 KO) vs Alessio Mastronunzio (9-1, 3 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds

Pablo Valdez (5-0, 4 KO) vs Julio Cesar Sanchez (11-3, 6 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

James Wilkins (9-2, 6 KO) vs Juan Tapia (10-3, 3 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Joe Ward (5-1, 2 KO) vs Britton Norwood (10-3-1, 7 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Kelvin Davis (2-0, 1 KO) vs Ryan Schwartzberg (1-3-1, 1 KO), welterweights, 4 rounds

John Bauza (15-0, 6 KO) vs Michael Williams Jr (19-0, 12 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET)