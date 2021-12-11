Vasiliy Lomachenko was in top form tonight at Madison Square Garden, dropping Richard Commey and winning a clear decision over 12 rounds to keep himself a top name and contender in the 135 lb lightweight division.

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO) took scores of 117-110, 119-108, and 119-108 from ringside judges Tony Paolillo, Eric Marlinski, and Tom Schreck. Bad Left Hook unofficially scored the fight 119-108 for Lomachenko, too, though there were a couple of rounds later in the fight you could have shaded to Commey (30-4, 27 KO).

It’s also worth wondering if Lomachenko almost purposely let this go the distance, not in a nefarious way, but when he dropped Commey in round seven, he clearly had the former titleholder from Ghana in a bad way — to the extent that Lomachenko was openly telling Commey’s corner to stop the fight, which they did not.

Commey did get through round seven, and Lomachenko never truly pressed for a finish in rounds eight through 12, though he did enough effective work to quite arguably win all of those rounds, anyway.

We’ll have more on the fight coming shortly, and for now, some highlights:

Lomachenko vs Commey highlights

Making his way to the ring NOW @VasylLomachenko #LomaCommey | LIVE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/z5ajHTiBjz — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 12, 2021

Lomachenko started to find his rhythm in the fourth round. #LomaCommey pic.twitter.com/ct0NdFVoQO — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 12, 2021

Down goes Commey



The Ringside Cam of @VasylLomachenko’s masterful work #LomaCommey pic.twitter.com/hKFVaIory4 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 12, 2021