Paul-Woodley, Parker-Chisora 2, Beterbiev-Browne, Inoue, Zurdo, more: Boxing schedule for December 14-18

Tuesday, December 14

PPV (Japan), 1:30 am ET, Naoya Inoue vs Aren Dipaen. Inoue vs Dipaen is a pretty huge mismatch on paper, a top pound-for-pound star facing a 12-2 guy BoxRec have ranked No. 50 in the world at bantamweight, who really hasn’t beaten anyone of any note at all. It’s a ridiculous fight that’s only happening because the IBF have Dipaen ranked No. 6 or whatever for no good reason. Top Rank haven’t put this onto ESPN+ as of now and it doesn’t appear they will. The fight will air on PPV in Japan for about $35 USD, and will also be on the Abema PPV app, which can only be used in Japan. Most likely, we’re not going to have live coverage. If we find some way to watch it legally in the U.S. comes up — if FITE get it, whatever — then we will.

Wednesday, December 15

ESPN+, Noon ET, Beterbiev vs Browne press conference.

Thursday, December 16

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Parker vs Chisora 2 press conference. We’ll be here with the coverage. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

ESPN+ and Social Media, Noon ET, Beterbiev vs Browne weigh-in. We’ll be here with the coverage. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Paul vs Woodley 2 press conference. I’m sure there will be some hilarious banter for 13-year-olds and things that fire up the sort of dumber individuals in the target audience. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

Friday, December 17

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Parker vs Chisora 2 weigh-in. We’ll be here with the coverage. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

YouTube, 9:00 am ET, Paul vs Woodley 2 weigh-in. Here’s the deal, and you may remember this from August, too: Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley and the rest of the fighters are going to have their actual weigh-in in the morning at the hotel. If Showtime’s YouTube don’t have that one, Jake Paul’s probably will, and if neither do, then someone will probably have it up. This is the weigh-in that the commission are overseeing and all that. They will also have a public weigh-in at 4 pm ET at the Seminole Hard Rock, but that’s just for show. That will also be streamed and provide better photo opportunities and whatnot. Either way, we’ll be covering the 9 am, actual weigh-in event. Bad Left Hook will have a live stream and coverage.

DAZN, 10:00 am ET, Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro. A WBA eliminator at 154 lbs, headlining a card in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with Madrimov fighting at home for the second straight time after his win there in April. This is a really good matchup, Madrimov looks the real deal mostly, but did have some problems with Eric Walker in Tulsa in Aug. 2020, and Soro is no joke, though he has been inactive for over two years. The card will also feature returns for Shakhram Giyasov, Hasanboy Dusmatov, and Bektemir Melikuziev, among others. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET, Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne. Co-promoted on record by Top Rank as Beterbiev is their fighter and the headline guy here, as he defends his WBC and IBF 175 lb titles against Browne, a PBC guy. But it’s really an Yvon Michel show on the whole in Montreal, as most of the bouts are local attraction types. Marie Eve Dicaire will face Cynthia Lozano for the vacant IBF belt at 154, which Claressa Shields recently gave up as she’s focusing on middleweight, since a fight with Savannah Marshall is about the only thing close to a money fight she has available. Beterbiev-Browne is a damn good matchup, I think, and Beterbiev definitely isn’t getting any younger. Should have some fireworks. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, December 18

DAZN, 11:00 am ET, Parker vs Chisora 2 prelims. Matchroom prospects and what have you, expect David Nyika and Jordan Thompson and Sandy Ryan and Rhiannon Dixon on this portion of the card. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 1:00 pm ET, Denys Berinchyk vs Isa Chaniev. I mean, it’s there. Might as well tell you it’s there. It is.

DAZN, 1:00 pm ET, Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2. Parker-Chisora wasn’t too great a fight to watch the first time, but it had its interesting elements and was mildly controversial on the cards. Truthfully, Parker doesn’t have anything better he could be doing at the moment, so settling things with a decent money fight against Chisora again is useful enough. Carlos Gongora vs Lerrone Richards is a quietly nice matchup at 168, plus Lee McGregor defends his European bantamweight title, Jack Cullen is scheduled to fight for the vacant European super middleweight title, and Zelfa Barrett faces Bruno Tarimo. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

FOX, 8:00 pm ET, David Morrell Jr vs Alantez Fox. Morrell will be called “world champion” on the promotional materials even though Canelo Alvarez won the undisputed title in this division on a PBC show about six weeks ago. Boxing rules. Pretty typical FOX card, though Morrell is at least fun to watch. John will be on this one. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez. I wish they’d decide what they’re calling him. Is he “ZURDO!” or not? Typing out “Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez” is a hassle. This is a WBA light heavyweight eliminator, and the card will also feature Seniesa Estrada defending her 105 lb WBA belt against Maria Santizo. Wil has the coverage for this one. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

PPV, 9:00 pm ET, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2. Well, it was supposed to finally be Jake Paul against a legitimate boxer, depending on how seriously you take Tommy Fury — but even if it’s “not very,” he’s more trained in straight up boxing than Tyron Woodley. It’s not Tommy Fury, so instead it’s Tyron Woodley again, with a bunch of gimmick crap about $500,000 bonuses if Woodley knocks Paul out and so on. If you want my honest personal opinion, I think I’ve been fair enough about the Jake Paul boxing stuff, but the novelty is wearing thin, especially for a rematch of a fight that wasn’t that good to watch even as pure entertainment all of four months ago. Amanda Serrano will face Miriam Gutierrez in a lightweight bout, plus NBA vs NFL with Deron Williams vs Frank Gore (which is a sanctioned four-round fight). Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.