Vasiliy Lomachenko picked up a decisive decision win over Richard Commey in tonight’s ESPN main event, and while the fight didn’t draw a ton of reaction, it did bring out a couple of notable names, including George Kambosos Jr.

Kambosos, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine lightweight titles, said that Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO) is “in the equation,” and gave credit to his dominance tonight, while also showing some respect for the heart of Commey (30-4, 27 KO):

Great boxing display by Loma which puts him in the equation with Haney, Tank & Ryan, even after his LOSS against Teofimo. Respect to Commey, your a warrior and tough as nails. Looking forward to fighting one of these fellow warriors in 2022 downunder regards the EMPEROR pic.twitter.com/9PvHuz3Y9n — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) December 12, 2021

Lomachenko, of course, does want to become undisputed champion, and however you figure that is legit, Kambosos definitely plays into the equation himself, obviously, because he has a bunch of the belts. Lomachenko had his own thoughts on the matter:

Junior lightweight titlist Shakur Stevenson, a Top Rank stablemate of Lomachenko’s, also had a couple thoughts:

Speed kills!! — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) December 12, 2021

Nothing new here from Stevenson, who has said repeatedly and for a while that he feels he could beat Lomachenko. But he’s at 130, and while Lomachenko could probably make that weight again, it would be an unexpected move.