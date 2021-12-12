 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey: Boxing pros react to Lomachenko’s win, George Kambosos Jr says Loma “in the equation” for next fight

George Kambosos Jr and Shakur Stevenson were among those with quick reactions to Vasiliy Lomachenko’s win over Richard Commey.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Boxing pros had quick thoughts on Lomachenko-Commey, including George Kambosos Jr and Shakur Stevenson
Boxing pros had quick thoughts on Lomachenko-Commey, including George Kambosos Jr and Shakur Stevenson
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Vasiliy Lomachenko picked up a decisive decision win over Richard Commey in tonight’s ESPN main event, and while the fight didn’t draw a ton of reaction, it did bring out a couple of notable names, including George Kambosos Jr.

Kambosos, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine lightweight titles, said that Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO) is “in the equation,” and gave credit to his dominance tonight, while also showing some respect for the heart of Commey (30-4, 27 KO):

Lomachenko, of course, does want to become undisputed champion, and however you figure that is legit, Kambosos definitely plays into the equation himself, obviously, because he has a bunch of the belts. Lomachenko had his own thoughts on the matter:

Junior lightweight titlist Shakur Stevenson, a Top Rank stablemate of Lomachenko’s, also had a couple thoughts:

Nothing new here from Stevenson, who has said repeatedly and for a while that he feels he could beat Lomachenko. But he’s at 130, and while Lomachenko could probably make that weight again, it would be an unexpected move.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...