Nonito Donaire knocked out Reymart Gaballo with a fourth round body shot, successfully defending his WBC bantamweight title just under a month after his 39th birthday.

Donaire doesn’t need to do anything more in boxing to secure his rightful place in the Hall of Fame, that’s just a matter of when he decides to retire from the ring, but he continues to fight at such a level that he’s just adding on top of his already set case for enshrinement.

Donaire (42-6, 28 KO) did get some decent looks from Gaballo (24-1, 20 KO), a fellow Filipino 14 years his junior, who has punching power and did land some good shots. But Donaire’s signature left hook eventually found its home, this time going to the body for the knockout. A tough Gaballo tried to take as much of the count as he could, and went to stand, but just couldn’t stay up right, with referee Ray Corona finishing the count of 10.

We’ll have more on Donaire vs Gaballo coming shortly. For now, some highlights, including the finish:

Donaire vs Gaballo fight highlights

Reymart Gaballo heads to the ring as the main event starts NOW on @Showtime #DonaireGaballo pic.twitter.com/lCU2yb7L66 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 12, 2021

Donaire and Gaballo trade big counters early on in the fight. #DonaireGaballo #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/CJYwqinCHX — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 12, 2021

Donaire & Gaballo exchanging shots in round 3 #DonaireGaballo pic.twitter.com/4DFtk0lOA3 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 12, 2021