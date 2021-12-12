 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo full fight video highlights: Watch Donaire knock out Gaballo

Nonito Donaire just keeps rolling, knocking out Reymart Gaballo with a brutal body shot on Showtime.

By Scott Christ
Nonito Donaire knocked out Reymart Gaballo on a body shot in round four
Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Nonito Donaire knocked out Reymart Gaballo with a fourth round body shot, successfully defending his WBC bantamweight title just under a month after his 39th birthday.

Donaire doesn’t need to do anything more in boxing to secure his rightful place in the Hall of Fame, that’s just a matter of when he decides to retire from the ring, but he continues to fight at such a level that he’s just adding on top of his already set case for enshrinement.

Donaire (42-6, 28 KO) did get some decent looks from Gaballo (24-1, 20 KO), a fellow Filipino 14 years his junior, who has punching power and did land some good shots. But Donaire’s signature left hook eventually found its home, this time going to the body for the knockout. A tough Gaballo tried to take as much of the count as he could, and went to stand, but just couldn’t stay up right, with referee Ray Corona finishing the count of 10.

We’ll have more on Donaire vs Gaballo coming shortly. For now, some highlights, including the finish:

Donaire vs Gaballo fight highlights

