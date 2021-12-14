Timothy Bradley laughs at Keith Thurman’s planned return against Mario Barrios

Boxing analyst Timothy Bradley spent some time talking to media members regarding a number of topics, and when it was brought up to Bradley that Keith Thurman is planning to end his long hiatus by taking on Mario Barrios (who last appeared in a stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis), Bradley could hardly contain himself.

“[Laughs hysterically]. That’s hilarious. I mean, Keith Thurman, man, ‘come on, Keith!’ What you doing, Keith?! He a mercenary now.

“Keith is all about that bread. That’s it. Keith is one foot in, one foot out, he’s looking for — similar to Mikey Garcia, same thing — he looking for the best fight, a fight he know he can possibly win or maybe win, and get the most money from. So Barrios is that guy.”

Thurman, 33, hasn’t fought until his July 2019 loss to Manny Pacquiao, who has since announced his retirement from the sport. Thurman has used his time away from the sport to deal with some lingering physical ailments and says he’s now looking to make another run against the welterweight elite, but is clearly using this bout to shake off some of the ring rust first.