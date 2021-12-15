Ahead of his professional boxing debut on the undercard of Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley this weekend, former NBA point guard Deron Williams talks to Showtime Sports about his background in combat sports and what has motivated him to get inside the ring for this prize fight.

Williams on his experience in combat sports

“I don’t have any pro fights, per say, but combat sports has been a part of my life since I was growing up. I was a wrestler here in Texas and I actually won States twice as an eight-year-old and a 12-year-old. I would have continued competing but I had to make a choice between basketball and wrestling. I feel like I made the right choice.

“I’ve always been drawn to boxing. I’ve always been drawn to MMA and been a UFC fan for as long as I can remember. I started training while I was still playing in the NBA and became part owner of Fortis MMA in 2015. I’ve been training here ever since.”

On how he ended up with this fight against Gore

“I got a call about doing a boxing match and I always wanted to do a fight. At least once in my lifetime. I wanted to check that off the bucket list and so here I am.”

On his expectations for the fight

“Frank was a beast on the football field. I know he’s going to be tough. I know he’s going to be in shape. He’s always been regarded as a really hard worker in his sport. He’s taken the most snaps of any rusher in the NFL which is a tremendous feat in itself. I know he’s been training and putting in the work. I think it’s going to be a fun fight to watch.”

On if he could potentially have a future in fighting past this outing

“I’m just focused on this one fight. Especially in fighting, I don’t think you can look past your opponent. I’m focused on Frank. This was a box I wanted to check off and I’m getting to do that. Whatever else happens, we’ll see after that.”