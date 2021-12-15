Longtime NFL running back Frank Gore is set to make his boxing debut as well this weekend when he faces retired NBA point guard Deron Williams on the undercard of the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Speaking to Showtime, Gore makes it clear he’s not just doing this for a paycheck and that he’s really dedicated himself for this fight.

Gore on his interest in boxing

“I’ve been around it for so long, I love competing. I want to give it a shot. I’ll see how this fight goes. If I want to do it again, I know I can. If I want to just do it one time and it’s over after that, it’ll be something I wanted to do and I did.”

On his training camp

“I’m taking this seriously. I want to look good, and of course, I want to win. When the fight is over on Saturday night, I want people to say, ‘Man, whatever you put your mind into, you can do it.’ This is no joke; a lot of people would be scared to get in the ring and go one-on-one with another guy.

“I’ve been working my behind off. I respect my opponent. This sport is really tough, man. I take my hat off to all boxers out there. It’s not easy… A lot of people don’t understand what boxing takes. Training is no joke. In football you got 10 other guys. In football you can hide behind other guys. In basketball you can hide. In this sport, you can’t.

“I come and work out. I do what my coaches tell me. I give it 110%. I have to because it’s just me in the ring. I can’t hide behind my linemen. I can’t hide behind my receivers. I have to be ready because it’s just me and another man on the other side.”

On watching his sons play football

“I go to see my son play at Southern Miss and see my stepson play at Wisconsin. My 15-year-old plays high school football too. I love spending time with them. I always tell them, just do the right thing. Listen to your coach and train hard. If you do that, whatever God has planned for you, it’ll come your way.”

On where he stands with his professional football career

“Training camp started and I didn’t get a call. I’m being real man, that was garbage. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. The most ripped I’ve ever been. Hopefully San Francisco makes a run and my boys tell me to make a run with them.”