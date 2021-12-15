Xavier Martinez vs Robson Conceicao headlines January 29th ESPN card

Keith Idec reports and Mike Coppinger confirms that former Money Team super featherweight prospect Xavier Martinez has signed with Top Rank, a partnership that begins January 29th when Martinez faces Robson Conceicao in Tulsa, OK.

The parting appears to have been amicable, as Leonard Ellerbe took to Twitter to wish Martinez (17-0, 11 KO) the best.

Sacramento’s Martinez (17-0, 11 KO) passed the stiffest test of his career in October 2020 when he survived two knockdowns to beat former title challenger Claudio Marrero by unanimous decision. He faces what looks like a much more daunting challenge in Conceicao (16-1, 8 KO), a 2016 Olympic gold medalist who acquitted himself well in defeat against Oscar Valdez last September.

Very bold matchmaking by Top Rank, but I can’t say I’m not a fan. Even if he falls short, it’ll be a great learning experience for the 24-year-old Martinez, who’ll still have time to bounce back.