WBC approves David Benavidez vs David Lemieux interim title fight

The super middleweight division won’t be sitting stagnant while undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez chases cruiserweight glory. The WBC today announced their approval of an interim title fight between top-two contenders David Benavidez and David Lemieux.

We’re all familiar with Benavidez’s (25-0, 22 KO) 168-pound bona fides at this point, so let’s focus on Lemieux’s (43-4, 36 KO) been up to since blasting Spike O’Sullivan’s face off in his final middleweight bout. 15 months after that first-round finish, he survived two knockdowns to edge out Max Bursak by split decision, then went on to contribute to Francy Ntetu’s and David Zegarra’s three-fight losing streaks.

Not exactly the sort of torrid run that should have him knocking on the door of yet another title shot, but Mauricio Sulaiman moves in mysterious ways.

Benavidez has three inches of height, 4.5 inches of reach, and God knows how many pounds of weight on Lemieux. It’ll almost certainly be a beating, but at least it should be stupid fun while it lasts.