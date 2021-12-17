Israil Madrimov is set to face Michel Soro today in Uzbekistan, giving us early Friday action to kick off the last busy weekend of boxing in 2021.

Madrimov vs Soro will stream live on DAZN at 10 am ET, and we’ll be here with live coverage and updates, those updates all coming in the comments, with live results posted to this main post as they come in.

Madrimov and Soro are fighting in a WBA junior middleweight eliminator, with the winner in line for a shot at one of the belts held by Jermell Charlo, who is expected to rematch Brian Castano in another undisputed title bout in February.

The 26-year-old Madrimov has wanted to fast track his pro career, and is certainly getting that chance here against Soro, who is 34 and hasn’t fought in over two years now, but has been a legitimate contender.

Also featured on the card will be a trio of other Uzbek standouts, including welterweight Shakhram Giyasov, junior flyweight Hasanboy Dusmatov, and Bektemir Melikuziev, the super middleweight looking to bounce back from a violent knockout loss to Gabriel Rosado.

Join us this morning for some boxing!

Main Card (DAZN, 10:00 am ET)