Artur Beterbiev will put his WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles on the line tonight, returning to his adopted home of Montreal to take on Marcus Browne.

Beterbiev vs Browne will stream on ESPN+, with the undercard and our coverage beginning at 8 pm ET. The updates will come in the comments, with results posted to the main post as they come in.

Beterbiev, at 36, has had a lot of injuries and other setbacks in his career, but has dominated when he’s been in the ring, and is a heavy favorite here against Browne, a 31-year-old who, like Beterbiev, is an ex-Olympian, but has not experienced the same level of pro success to date.

It figures, like all Beterbiev fights, to be pretty fun to watch even if it winds up as non-competitive as the oddsmakers seem to believe.

Also on the card, Marie Eve Dicaire will look to regain the IBF junior middleweight title she lost in March to Claressa Shields, as she takes on Mexico’s Cynthia Lozano for the again-vacant strap.

If you missed the news a few weeks back, a bout between Kim Clavel and Yesenia Gomez was called off due to an injury to Clavel, as this was originally planned to be a triple world title card.

Elsewhere, it’s Canadian veterans and prospects based in Quebec, plus some other stuff. We won’t lie and tell you this is marquee stuff on the undercard, but Arthur Biyarslanov is a name to watch at 140, and Batyrzhan Jukembayev is looking to bounce back from his first career loss.

Full Card (ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET)