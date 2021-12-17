Top Rank recaps Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey with epilogue episode

Former lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko appears to be right back in the hunt for a world title following his most recent win over Richard Commey last weekend, and looking back on the bout Top Rank has released an epilogue episode covering behind the scenes action from the vantage of both sides.

Going through and covering some new angles and perspectives of the entire televised card, including a tribute to Bob Arum for his 90th birthday, we eventually get to the main event between Lomachenko and Commey.

Perhaps the most notable part of Lomachenko-Commey where the instances where it appeared that Lomachenko had Commey reeling and on the verge of being stopped, only for Lomachenko to back off and urge Commey’s corner to throw in the towel. Commey’s corner never felt the need to intervene, though, and ultimately Lomachenko was unable to force a stoppage himself.

Lomachenko is then captured on camera sharing some words with Commey’s promoter Lou DiBella on why he kept looking over to Commey’s corner to throw in the towel instead of step on the gas.

“I respect him,” Lomachenko would say. “He is a good man. That’s why.”

Of course for as triumphant the victory was for Lomachenko, the loss was equally deflating for Richard Commey, who was then captured in a visibly distraught and emotional state after falling short in this outing, having to be consoled by his trainer Terry Rozier.

“Look at me, I’m proud of you,” Rozier tells Commey. “You understand me? I’m proud of you. He was on tonight, we were a little behind, but I’m still proud of what you did. Like I told you, it takes a champ to get up off the canvas and fight like you did. You have the heart of a lion.”

With some parting words Rozier’s assures the fans that this will not be the end for Commey. Check out the full episode in the video link above.